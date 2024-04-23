Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of COOP stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,500. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

