MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $515.10 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $550.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
MSCI
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
