Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Position Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,201 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $330.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.
