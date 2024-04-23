Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (PCFBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1048 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

