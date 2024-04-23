Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 2,927 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.32. 2,069,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.