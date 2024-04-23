Significant Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,560 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
GBIL opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95.
The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
