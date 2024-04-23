Significant Wealth Partners LLC Takes $376,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,676,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,164,000 after acquiring an additional 286,435 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,837,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,852,000 after buying an additional 395,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,744,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,079,000 after buying an additional 103,479 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

