Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,548,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521,468. The company has a market capitalization of $142.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.