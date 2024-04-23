Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 1,262 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $47,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $319.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

