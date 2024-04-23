Telemus Capital LLC Sells 85 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $215.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

