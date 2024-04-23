TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TXMD stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

