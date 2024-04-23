XIDO FINANCE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $30.70 Million (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and $357.63 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE was first traded on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIDO FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIDO FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

