Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZVIA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.56. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,582.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,753,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $37,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,717,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,582.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,753,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,700 shares of company stock worth $146,828. 11.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 51.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

Featured Stories

