Bfsg LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.58. 4,513,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,756. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

