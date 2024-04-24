Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $92.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 6.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 48.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

