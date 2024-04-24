Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $92.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.79.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 6.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gaia
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.