Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 250 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 383,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BDX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.71. The company had a trading volume of 310,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,164. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

