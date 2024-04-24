Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $150.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,906. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.78. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

