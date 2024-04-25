FY2024 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Increased by Analyst

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the company will earn $11.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.55. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $11.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEDP. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $397.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.66. Medpace has a 12 month low of $189.30 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 27.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medpace by 3.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

