Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.40-17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-17.000 EPS.

WTW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.54.

WTW stock opened at $264.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

