2,285 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after purchasing an additional 466,911 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 35.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,102 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,249,000 after purchasing an additional 327,383 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,617,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,266,000 after purchasing an additional 100,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $130.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.34. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $132.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

