Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

PRME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Prime Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of PRME opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. Prime Medicine has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

