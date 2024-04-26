Raymond James Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.83.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Up 2.2 %

ERO stock opened at C$26.06 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.0165631 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.