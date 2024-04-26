Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.09). The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.51) EPS.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15).

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Shares of LXEO opened at $12.16 on Friday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXEO. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,342,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,955,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.