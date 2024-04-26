TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 3,390.9% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TSI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 31,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,258. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
