The Allstate Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2024 earnings at $11.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Allstate stock opened at $172.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $176.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Allstate by 171.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Allstate by 13.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Allstate by 46.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

