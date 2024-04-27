Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stake Lowered by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,628 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems comprises about 1.7% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.49% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $36,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

AXTA opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

