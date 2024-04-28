Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Share Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $99.84

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $99.84 and traded as low as $98.67. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $98.90, with a volume of 18,983 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.96 million, a PE ratio of -87.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1973 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 45,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter worth $348,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

