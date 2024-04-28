Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Share Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $99.84

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $99.84 and traded as low as $98.67. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $98.90, with a volume of 18,983 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.96 million, a PE ratio of -87.41 and a beta of 0.21.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1973 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.
