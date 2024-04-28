Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.42-4.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.49. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.050-18.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $574.58.

NYSE:ROP opened at $526.78 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $435.49 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.61.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

