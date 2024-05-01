Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

