BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MVF opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.19.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
