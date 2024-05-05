John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.83

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.83 and traded as high as $11.74. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 126,869 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 25.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

