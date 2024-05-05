John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.83

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.83 and traded as high as $11.74. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 126,869 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
