Financial Analysis: Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) versus Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Duos Technologies Group and Livento Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Livento Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Duos Technologies Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than Livento Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $7.47 million 4.69 -$11.24 million ($1.66) -2.75 Livento Group $2.01 million 2.85 -$6.55 million N/A N/A

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Livento Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Livento Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duos Technologies Group.

Risk and Volatility

Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livento Group has a beta of 5.5, indicating that its share price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Livento Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Livento Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -213.96% -248.58% -80.20% Livento Group -39.33% -1.77% -1.62%

Summary

Duos Technologies Group beats Livento Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications. Its proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal that provides freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It also develops Automated Logistics Information System, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting services, including consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware sales; customer service training; and maintenance support. The company operates its services under the duostech brand. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

