Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.14 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 278,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Maximus worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 140,481 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 238.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 609.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 213.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,424,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,841.52. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

