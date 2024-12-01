Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,680 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UJAN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $56,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $117,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.1% during the third quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

