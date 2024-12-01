nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Bought by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 348.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,317 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of nCino worth $32,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCNO. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the second quarter worth $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,833,975 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $67,160,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,513,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,243,161.54. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,043,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,874,337.47. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $41.99 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

