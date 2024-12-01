Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,665,000 after buying an additional 317,770 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,711,000 after purchasing an additional 88,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,647,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,179,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $83.99 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $89.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average is $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

