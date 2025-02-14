Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57.

Get Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and marketing of stainless-steel products and drilling and completion equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment manufactures high-alloy and non-magnetic stainless steels that offers high material strength and corrosion resistance, as well as customized high-precision MWD/LWD components, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators in the oil, gas, and other industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.