Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57.
About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
