iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 4.2% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $12,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.4 %

SLV opened at $29.46 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

