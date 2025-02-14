Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Decreased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $273.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.81 and a fifty-two week high of $277.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.