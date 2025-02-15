HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOLS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Evolus has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,198,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 702,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 520,859 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP boosted its position in Evolus by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,692,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 498,900 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after acquiring an additional 305,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

