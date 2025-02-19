Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $833,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.17 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.