Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEA opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $11.34.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Premier Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

