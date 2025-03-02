Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WEA opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $11.34.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Premier Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
