One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the January 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.25 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

One Stop Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

