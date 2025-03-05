Q1 Earnings Estimate for FormFactor Issued By Zacks Research

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for FormFactor in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

FORM has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FormFactor by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,493 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,037,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,632,000 after purchasing an additional 594,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,542,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,861,000 after purchasing an additional 585,117 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 981,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after buying an additional 569,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,581,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,575,000 after buying an additional 484,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,531 shares in the company, valued at $23,221,277.64. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

