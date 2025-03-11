Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 394386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Titan America in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Titan America in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Titan America in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Titan America in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Titan America in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

