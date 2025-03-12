Co-Diagnostics (CODX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.
Co-Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of CODX opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $15.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.29.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
