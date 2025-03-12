Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for ALNY Q1 Earnings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $238.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of -110.02 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03).

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,822,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $577,941,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,610 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,195 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 496.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,182 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,865. This trade represents a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total transaction of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,344.36. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,986 shares of company stock worth $20,397,849. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

