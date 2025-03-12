StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.24% of Sypris Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

