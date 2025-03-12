NFI Group FY2024 EPS Forecast Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for NFI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.60.
Shares of NFI opened at C$10.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$896.78 million, a PE ratio of -37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.71. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.01.
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
