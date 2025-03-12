Paradigm Capital Predicts Hudbay Minerals Q1 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Paradigm Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Paradigm Capital analyst J. Woolley forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Paradigm Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.12.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$10.15 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$8.43 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski bought 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

